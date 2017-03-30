‘Destiny 2’ – ‘Rally the Troops’ Worldwide Reveal Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Last City has fallen before the Cabal Empire. Gather the surviving Guardians and fight back to retake Earth in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2’s reveal trailer doesn’t tell players much more than yesterday’s teaser trailer did, but it does confirm theories that the sequel will focus on an invasion of Earth by the Cabal Empire and reveal the identity of the game’s antagonist. It also explicitly explains why long-time Destiny players won’t be able to carry over the weapons, armor, and other items they’ve been collecting for the past three years to the next installment: it was all destroyed when the city fell.

Developer Bungie promises that a first look at Destiny 2’s actual gameplay will be revealed during a livestream on May 18. Pre-ordering the game will also allow players access to a beta test “this summer.” While this may not mean much to gamers who have grown wary of pre-ordering, the page to do so reveals one more crucial bit of information: Destiny 2 will be coming to PC, not just Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Activision confirmed the news of the franchise finally coming to PC in a statement accompanying the game’s announcement:

“Destiny was the biggest launch of a new console video game franchise ever. Along with our incredibly talented partners at Bungie, we are focusing on making Destiny 2 even better, with state of the art first-person action, an awesome new story, great characters, and thoughtful innovations that make the game more accessible to all different kinds of players,” said Activision CEO, Eric Hirshberg. “We’re also bringing Destiny 2 to the PC platform for the first time. Destiny 2 will make an already great game franchise better than ever.”

Destiny 2 launches September 8 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.