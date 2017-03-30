‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series’ – OFFICIAL TRAILER

Starlord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot face off against villain Thanos in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series.

Telltale Games, the developer behind the critically acclaimed episodic adventure video game adaptations of The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Game of Thrones, is tackling Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy just in time for the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The studio describes the game’s plot:

In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands. From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure.

The first episode comes out April 18 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and mobile devices.