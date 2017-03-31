Popular Pro-Trump Account ‘Pizza Party Ben’ Suspended by Twitter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Pizza Party Ben,” a popular pro-Trump comedy account and friend of former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, was suspended without warning on Twitter early Friday.

Attempting to view the account, which had nearly 70,000 followers, will return users with a suspension notice, puzzling fans on the platform as to why he was removed.

“This is my only post that was out of the ordinary yesterday,” claimed Ben in an email to Breitbart Tech, citing a tweet he had posted sarcastically declaring, “I’m Muslim now.”

Pizza Party Ben has previously written for Breitbart News.

Several Twitter users both protested and mourned Ben’s suspension on Friday, with many pointing to the account as simply the next victim of the platform’s unusually-high suspension rate for conservatives, libertarians, and free speech activists.

Good morning to everyone except whoever suspended this patriot pic.twitter.com/82E83Mv3iw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2017

@Jack banned @PizzaPartyBen because Ben became a Muslim l! You're a bigot, Jack! — DJ ALASKANBASED3X (@AlaskanBased) March 31, 2017

The Republic of Kekistan demands freedom for the POW @PizzaPartyBen — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 31, 2017

.@PizzaPartyBen converts to Islam, gets a lifetime ban hours later. Coincidence? I think not! pic.twitter.com/eh4zNgQMEX — The Swog Blog (@TheSwogBlog) March 31, 2017

“Twitter suspending @PizzaPartyBen for literally no reason is almost as sad as site owned by Saudi Arabia claiming to promote free speech,” posted one account.

Twitter suspending @PizzaPartyBen for literally no reason is almost as sad as site owned by Saudi Arabia claiming to promote free speech. — God Emperor Trump (@realGETrump) March 31, 2017

“Why are pedophiles on here but you suspend my friend?” asked another user, tagging Twitter CEO and left-wing activist Jack Dorsey in the post.

I want my @PizzaPartyBen back!!! @jack @Twitter why did you suspend him? Why are pedophiles on here but you suspend my friend? — Saltwater ❤️ P (@SWFLBeachBabe) March 31, 2017

Pizza Party Ben joins a long list of prominent conservatives and libertarians who have been suspended on Twitter, including Milo Yiannopoulos, rapper Azealia Banks, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, DNC hacker Guccifer 2.0, a Saudi women’s rights group, a game developer who criticized Islam, another game developer who called for mosque surveillance, a conservative lawyer, and even Twitter’s free speech-based competitor, Gab.

Breitbart Tech reached out Twitter regarding the suspension but have yet to receive a response.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.