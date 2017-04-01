Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Now World’s 2nd-Richest Man

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, has surpassed both Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett to become the world’s second-richest man.

The founder of Amazon gained another $1.5 billion after Amazon stock rose by $18.32 on Wednesday following the news that it plans to acquire Souq.com, an online retailer based in Dubai. Since the election of Donald Trump as President and the rally in global equities that followed that, Bezos added $7 billion to his fortune. This makes Bezos’ total net worth $75.6 billion.

Bezos is now richer than Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Buffett by $700 million and has $1.3 billion more than Ortega, the founder of Inditex SA and currently Europe’s richest man. Buffett has lost $4.7 billion since his peak of $79.6 billion on March 1st.

However, Bezos is still $10.4 billion behind Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder currently has the number 1 spot on the rich charts, with a total net worth of $86 billion according to Bloomberg.

