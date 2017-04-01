‘Total War: WARHAMMER 2’ – Announcement Cinematic Trailer

Developer Creative Assembly returns players to the battlefields of the Warhammer universe for strategic warfare on a grand scale with Total War: Warhammer 2.

In the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Total War: Warhammer, players can choose to play between eight lords from four different races. Leaving behind the Empire, Chaos, Dwarf, Greenskins, and Beastmen of the first game, players will control the forces of the High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, or a fourth as-yet-unannounced race. The ending of the trailer points heavily towards the fourth playable faction being the giant rats of the Skaven.

Creative Assembly also notes that at some point after the game’s release, “owners of both the original game and Total War™ WARHAMMER II will gain access to the colossal new combined campaign. Merging the landmasses of The Old World plus Naggaroth, Lustria, Ulthuan and the Southlands into a single epic map, players may embark on monumental campaigns as any owned Race from both titles.”