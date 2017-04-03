‘Agents of Mayhem’ – Bad Vs. Evil Trailer

They may be bad, but the Agents of Mayhem are the only ones who can put a stop to the evil LEGION.
Developer Volition, best known for the over-the-top open-world crime series Saint’s Row, is launching a new franchise this year with Agents of Mayhem. The open-world action title tasks players with fighting LEGION, a “supervillainous cabal of criminal masterminds and costumed megalomaniacs needs to be stopped at any cost.” They’ll be able to choose among 12 over-the-top agents to create teams of three that can swapped at-will during gameplay.
The latest trailer looks like a mash-up between Volition’s Saint’s Row and open-world superhero title Crackdown, especially with the cel-shaded visuals reminiscent of the latter. Characters and groups from the Saint’s Row series also look like they’ll show up in Agents of Mayhem as well, and the game evokes a campy 80s action show vibe with the use of the A-Team theme music.
Agents of Mayhem is set to release in August on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.
