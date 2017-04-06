Watch: Harvard Students Claim Trump Is More Dangerous than ISIS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A reporter from online campus watchdog site Campus Reform asked Harvard students to decide what they find more dangerous: President Trump or ISIS.

Watch the video here:

Several Harvard University students argued that President Trump poses a greater threat to the United States than ISIS, the radical and violent terrorist organization.

One student argued that Donald Trump’s policies are a greater threat because “terrorism is not really that big of a deal.”

This week, Harvard student organizers put together a four-week online course on how to “resist” the Trump agenda.

The program’s website lists sessions with titles like “How to Communicate Our Values in Political Advocacy” and “How to Structure and Build Capacity for Action.” So far, organizers say they have about 3,000 groups “representing over 10,000 people” registered for their first class.

