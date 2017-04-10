Arizona Newspaper Falsely Brands Campus Watchdog Site ‘Alt-Right’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An article from The Arizona Daily Sun that was published this week falsely branded Campus Reform, the online conservative campus watchdog site, as “alt-right.”

Campus Reform, which is a part of The Leadership Institute Network, is an online news site that reports on incidents of political bias at institutions of higher education around the United States.

Although the site has an obvious conservative editorial stance, it is unclear why Arizona Daily Sun reporter Suzanne Adams-Ockrassa would choose to label the site “alt-right.”

The article detailed student concern that a video from a campus forum event at Northern Arizona University appeared in an article at Campus Reform.

The video, which includes an NAU professor calling President Trump “the rapist in chief,” was posted in an article at Campus Reform and sparked backlash on campus and on social media.

Adams-Ockrassa also calls the Professor Watchlist, a project of Turning Point USA that serves as a directory of radical leftists in academia, an “alt-right” website, despite little evidence that Turning Point USA and the watchlist are anything other than products of mainstream conservatism.

