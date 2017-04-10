Spotify Executive Confirmed as British Victim of Sweden Terror Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chris Bevington, an executive at Spotify, has been named as the British victim killed in Friday’s terror attack in Stockholm.

Bevington served as Spotify’s director of global partnerships and business development. The 41-year-old was based in Stockholm with his family. Daniel Ek, the co-founder of Spotify confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Sunday:

In a statement to the BBC, his father John said that his family is “devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris,” who was a “wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many.” The family requested privacy at “this incredibly difficult time.”

Three others also died in Friday’s attack, a Belgian and two Swedes, one of whom has been confirmed as an 11-year-old girl. A further 15 people were injured in the attack, with ten in the hospital and four in serious condition.

A UK Foreign Office spokesman released a statement about the death of Bevington:

Stockholm Police have confirmed that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm. We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy.

On Sunday, Swedish police revealed that the Uzbekistan citizen suspected of driving a stolen lorry into crowds killing four on Friday was a rejected asylum seeker who was wanted for deportation. Police Commander Jonas Hysing told the Swedish newspaper AftonBladet that police were aware that the suspect had expressed an interest and sympathy for the Islamic State online.

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can like his page on Facebook and follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_ or on Gab @JH.