Leftists Accuse Sean Spicer of Holocaust Denial After He Argues Assad Gassing Worse Than Hitler

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by Jack Hadfield11 Apr 20170

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference on Tuesday that Hitler did not use chemical weapons during WWII, arguing that Russia would be on the wrong side of history in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This sparked a clamor online of people quick to point out the existence of the gas chambers used to murder millions in concentration camps.

Later in the presser, Spicer clarified his comments:

When it comes to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing… In the way that Assad used them where he went into towns and dropped him down on innocents in the middle of town was not the same. I appreciate the clarification, that was not the intent.

While Spicer’s comments were deserving of criticism, members of the media, celebrities, and even Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) went into hysterics, accusing Spicer of denying the Holocaust on social media:

Chelsea Clinton also threw her two cents into the conversation in her continuing campaign to try to keep the Clinton name relevant following her mother’s historic election defeat:

