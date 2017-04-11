Leftists Accuse Sean Spicer of Holocaust Denial After He Argues Assad Gassing Worse Than Hitler

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference on Tuesday that Hitler did not use chemical weapons during WWII, arguing that Russia would be on the wrong side of history in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This sparked a clamor online of people quick to point out the existence of the gas chambers used to murder millions in concentration camps.

Later in the presser, Spicer clarified his comments:

When it comes to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing… In the way that Assad used them where he went into towns and dropped him down on innocents in the middle of town was not the same. I appreciate the clarification, that was not the intent.

While Spicer’s comments were deserving of criticism, members of the media, celebrities, and even Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) went into hysterics, accusing Spicer of denying the Holocaust on social media:

"Hitler didn’t even sink to the level of using chemical weapons."

Sean Spicer There speaks a man without a history degree. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 11, 2017

MSNBC with the winning chyron. pic.twitter.com/BxVFpBooVF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 11, 2017

Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people," says Sean Spicer, writing German Jews out of history. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer says Hitler didn't use chemical weapons….do gas chambers to kill millions of Jews count? Yikes… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2017

There's no excuse for Holocaust denial from the White House. It's an insult to all Americans, Jewish or not, as well as the Nazis' victims. https://t.co/0XSVHdJbjR — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer, forgetting the entire Holocaust, claims Hitler didn't use chemical weapons https://t.co/5JJvgz4FtX pic.twitter.com/OT0WtngQoM — Slate (@Slate) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer is an ignoramus; the vile propagators of Holocaust denial know exactly what they're doing. https://t.co/3mS0sGvVZz — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) April 11, 2017

German Jews

Holocaust Centers

Hitler never used chemical weapons

Comparing Assad to Hitler

Way to handle Passover, Sean Spicer.#FireSpicer — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer should be fired for saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons on "his own people.” You mean 6 million Jews don’t count? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 11, 2017

Retweet if you think @seanspicer should resign due to Holocaust Denial. — Alt. Sean Spicer (@AltUSPressSec) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer just tried to rewrite history and claim the Holocaust didn't include chemical weapons. This is why neo-Nazis are team Trump. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017

#TheResistance Sean Spicer, ignorance is not an excuse. Perpetuation of 'holocaust denial' elements is hate propaganda. #FireSpicer pic.twitter.com/treSVz2D39 — The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) April 11, 2017

Are people shocked by Spicer's Holocaust denial aware that MULTIPLE WHITE SUPREMACISTS AND NAZIS ARE RUNNING THE WHITE HOUSE? — Professor Fleming (@alwaystheself) April 11, 2017

Chelsea Clinton also threw her two cents into the conversation in her continuing campaign to try to keep the Clinton name relevant following her mother’s historic election defeat:

I hope @PressSec takes time to visit @HolocaustMuseum. It's a few blocks away. https://t.co/24fNoMUyS8 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 11, 2017

