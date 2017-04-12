Marvel Artist Fired for Hiding Anti-Semitic Messages in X-Men Comic

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comic book artist Ardian Syaf’s contract with Marvel has been terminated after he hid anti-Semitic and anti-Christian references within the first issue of X-Men Gold.

Breitbart previously reported on Syaf and the Koran verses referenced within the first issue of Marvel’s new series X-Men Gold. Syaf, an Indonesian artist, inserted political and religious references relating to the recent Indonesian election into the comic. The issue reportedly featured a reference to a verse in the Koran which urges Muslims not to take Christians and Jews as allies.

The verse roughly translates, “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are, in fact, allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is one of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.”

The issue also contained a reference to a protest movement against the Christian governor of Jakarta over allegations of blasphemy against Islam.

Marvel initially stated in response: “These implied references do not reflect the views of the writer, editors or anyone else at Marvel and are in direct opposition of the inclusiveness of Marvel Comics and what the X-Men have stood for since their creation. This artwork will be removed from subsequent printings, digital versions, and trade paperbacks and disciplinary action is being taken.”

That disciplinary action has now been confirmed as Syaf being fired from the comic series by Marvel. In a statement to CBR Marvel stated that the artist would no longer be working on the series and announced the replacement artists for later issues:

Marvel has terminated Ardian Syaf’s contract effective immediately. ‘X-Men Gold’ #2 and #3 featuring his work have already been sent to the printer and will continue to ship bi-weekly. Issues #4, #5, and #6 will be drawn by R. B. Silva and issues #7, #8, and #9 will be drawn by Ken Lashley. A permanent replacement artist will be assigned to ‘X-Men Gold’ in the coming weeks.

In response to this, Syaf took to his Facebook page where he wrote a lengthy post:

My career is over now. It’s the consequence what I did, and I take it. Please no more mockery, debat, no more hate. I hope all in peace. In this last chance, I want to tell you the true meaning of the numbers, 212 and QS 5:51. It is number of JUSTICE. It is number of LOVE. My love to Holy Qur’an…my love to the last prophet, the Messenger…my love to ALLAH, The One God. My apologize for all the noise. Good bye, May God bless you all. I love all of you.