Art Museum Exhibits GIF That Will Take 1,000 Years to Finish Playing

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Finland has debuted a 1,000-year-long GIF, hoping to keep the exhibition going until 3017.

The exhibition, which was launched late last month, is titled As Long As Possible (ASLAP), and counts up from one to 48,140,288 — displaying a new number frame ever ten minutes.

“[Creator Juhan] Van Ingen, admits that this is a very optimistic art work as it relies on future generations taking responsibility for it. However, he hopes this ‘small digital candle’ will shine for the next 1,000 years,” reported The Next Web this week. “After the exhibition ends it will play in their archives for as long as possible… The ASLAP file will run simultaneously on several synchronised physical playback units at different locations. Also, if a unit happens to be destroyed in a major catastrophe, like war or natural disaster, a new physical unit will be built and synchronized with the others.”

“But wait, there’s more,” they continued. “In the case of all playback units being destroyed there’s a backup stowed away in a special time capsule. This capsule contains the original GIF, description of ASLAP, all the specification of GIF as a format, and even printed copies of the code to generate a new file.”

The exhibition also features several still images of the GIF at different points.

In other art news, following Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America, actor Shia LaBeouf launched an art exhibit titled “He Will Not Divide Us” in protest.

The exhibit, which consisted of a wall in New York City with a 24/7 livestreaming camera attached to it, where people could go and chant against Trump, was intended to last for four years.

However, after four location changes due to counter-protests from Trump supporters, trolls from 4Chan, and violence from LaBeouf himself, the exhibit was closed down indefinitely just several months after its launch.

In October, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City also added the world’s first set of emojis to their prestigious art collection, while in 2012, the museum added numerous revolutionary video game titles to their collection, choosing games which held an artistic significance.

