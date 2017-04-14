Facebook Suspends YouTuber for Disliking ‘Transgender Mother’ Commercial

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Popular conservative YouTuber Mark Dice has allegedly been suspended from Facebook after insulting a Baby Dove soap commercial that featured a transgender “mother.”

“The Dove soap company has a new commercial out titled ‘No One Right Way’ which features a transgender ‘woman’ as a new ‘mom’ holder ‘her’ little baby,” wrote Dice in the status, which has since been removed by Facebook. “Excuse me now while I go grab some Irish Spring to clean up my puke.”

@BreitbartNews I was suspended from Facebook for saying the transgender "mom" in new Dove soap ad makes me want to puke. pic.twitter.com/F95LJOPXO9 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 14, 2017

The post was reportedly removed by Facebook for violating their “community standards,” before Dice was also allegedly suspended from the platform.

Numerous conservative and anti-SJW personalities have previously been suspended from Facebook, including Twinks4Trump creator Lucian Wintrich, Gab founder Andrew Torba, transgender YouTuber Blaire White, prominent Islam-critic Pamela Geller, and political commentator Robbie Travers.

Several pages have also been removed, often without warning or reason, including political satire page Polandball, anti-SJW and feminism page Meninist, a Hillary Clinton-mocking comedy page, and even an Islam-critical gay magazine.

Breitbart Tech has reached out to Facebook for comment.