Facebook Suspends YouTuber for Disliking ‘Transgender Mother’ Commercial

Mark Dice/YouTube

by Breitbart Tech14 Apr 20170

Popular conservative YouTuber Mark Dice has allegedly been suspended from Facebook after insulting a Baby Dove soap commercial that featured a transgender “mother.”

“The Dove soap company has a new commercial out titled ‘No One Right Way’ which features a transgender ‘woman’ as a new ‘mom’ holder ‘her’ little baby,” wrote Dice in the status, which has since been removed by Facebook. “Excuse me now while I go grab some Irish Spring to clean up my puke.”

The post was reportedly removed by Facebook for violating their “community standards,” before Dice was also allegedly suspended from the platform.

Numerous conservative and anti-SJW personalities have previously been suspended from Facebook, including Twinks4Trump creator Lucian Wintrich, Gab founder Andrew Torba, transgender YouTuber Blaire White, prominent Islam-critic Pamela Geller, and political commentator Robbie Travers.

Several pages have also been removed, often without warning or reason, including political satire page Polandball, anti-SJW and feminism page Meninist, a Hillary Clinton-mocking comedy page, and even an Islam-critical gay magazine.

Breitbart Tech has reached out to Facebook for comment.


