Cleveland Police are currently searching for an “armed and dangerous gunman” who allegedly shot a man dead while broadcasting via Facebook Live on Easter Sunday.

Cleveland Police have named the suspect as Steve Stephens, who has reportedly claimed “to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.” The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and civilians have been warned not to approach the man if spotted.

The man is described as “6ft 1. 244 pounds, bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.” and may be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

The shooting Sunday occurred south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville neighborhood. A video reportedly broadcast live from Stephens’ Facebook page shows the shooter approach an elderly black man on a sidewalk before opening fire.

NBC reports that Stephens claimed to have murdered at least 13 other people in a video posted to his Facebook page, captioned “Easter day slaughter.”

In one video posted to the suspect’s Facebook page he states, “I’m at the point where I snapped… and I’m about to keep killing until they catch me.” In other comments he states that he has killed as many as 15 people in the area on the 105 freeway. Police have not yet confirmed if these statements are accurate or if the man has been linked to any other killings.

The FBI have reportedly joined Cleveland Police in their search for Stephens. Police told NBC news that at this time they do not know the suspect’s motive in committing the alleged crimes.