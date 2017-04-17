‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ – Reveal Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

April 17 (UPI) — Video game publisher Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II featuring new and familiar faces.

The clip, released during Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, details the game’s new single player mode which follows Imperial commander Iden Versio, who commands elite group Inferno Squad, as she seeks revenge following the events of Return of the Jedi.

The story will take place over the 30-year-period between the ending of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens with players also assuming control of characters such as Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren, notes IGN.

In the second half of the trailer, Battlefront II’s multiplayer mode that spans all three eras of Star Wars films, comes into focus as well as new playable heroes and villains such as Rey, Darth Maul and Yoda.

Multiplayer modes will support up to 40 players battling across maps based on planets Yavin 4, Mos Eisley and Starkiller Base among many more.

Star Wars Battlefront II launches Nov. 17 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.