Netflix Says ‘Sleep’ Is Its Biggest Competitor as It Vastly Outperforms Rivals

“You know, think about it, when you watch a show from Netflix and you get addicted to it, you stay up late at night,” proclaimed Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “We’re competing with sleep, on the margin. And so, it’s a very large pool of time.”

Netflix also reiterated their stance on Twitter, posting, “Sleep is my greatest enemy,” on Monday.

Sleep is my greatest enemy. — Netflix US (@netflix) April 17, 2017

On Tuesday, Netflix’s claims that their primary competitor is sleep were further solidified after it was revealed that the platform made up for nearly half of the internet streaming time spent by adults in the United States.

Streaming competitors came far behind, with YouTube at 15 percent, Hulu at 8 percent, and Amazon at just 4 percent.

“Netflix’s subscription growth may be slowing, but that’s because its user base is pretty saturated in the U.S. Per Nielsen,” claimed Axios on Tuesday. “Netflix is available to 51.2% of U.S. households, which is far more than its subscription rivals. (Amazon Prime is available in 28.6% of U.S. households and Hulu Plus is available in 12.7% of U.S. households.) Netflix has been able to command a sizable lead over its competitors in user engagement, surpassing Amazon by 10x and YouTube by 3x.”

