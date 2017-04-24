Alibaba Founder Jack Ma: a Robot Will Likely Be the Best CEO ‘in 30 Years’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Alibaba Founder and Chairman Jack Ma claimed this weekend that a robot “will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO,” in 30 years.

Ma cited the fact that machines are always more calculated and rational than humans, who can easily become disoriented and misled by emotions.

“Machines will do what human beings are incapable of doing,” said the Alibaba founder at a conference in China. “Machines will partner and cooperate with humans, rather than become mankind’s biggest enemy.”

Ma also predicted that “In the next three decades, the world will experience far more pain than happiness,” and “In 10 or 20 years, people will work less than four hours a day, maybe three days a week.”

After meeting with President Trump in in January, Ma pledged to create one million jobs in the United States, later declaring that “if trade stops, war starts.”

“We have to actively prove that trade helps people to communicate,” he proclaimed. “And we should have fair trade, transparent trade, inclusive trade.”

Last month, Fortune placed Ma at number two in their “world’s 50 greatest leaders” list, which also included global icons such as Pope Francis, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

