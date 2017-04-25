Father Murders Child on Facebook Live Before Committing Suicide

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Thai man filmed himself murdering his 11-month-old child on Facebook Live before committing suicide.

After reportedly being alerted to the livestream by friends of the man, police “rushed to an abandoned hotel near the international airport on Monday afternoon,” only to find both bodies hanged.

“They had already died when I arrived there,” said Lieutenant Jullaus Suvannin, who also claimed that “a smartphone was found propped up against a wall.”

The incident happened after an argument between the man and the child’s mother, according to police.

According to Reuters, the video was present on Facebook for 24 hours before removal.

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters. “There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed.”

Violent Facebook live broadcasts of crimes taking place have proved a problem for Facebook, who have agreed that they need to improve their response.

On Easter Sunday, Facebook user Steve Stephens filmed himself shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and evaded police for days before eventually committing suicide in a standoff.

Following the revelation that the video of the murder was on Facebook for hours before removal, the company admitted in a statement that they “need to do better.”

In January, four people also filmed themselves torturing and beating a tied up disabled boy, who was repeatedly forced to say, “f*ck Trump,” and, “f*ck white people.”

