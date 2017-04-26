‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Reveal Trailer Takes the Series Back to Its Roots

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Call of Duty is going back to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII, “a bold cinematic experience that captures the unforgettable heroism of the soldiers who fought together in a war that changed the world forever.”

In Call of Duty: WWII, players will take on the role of Ronald “Red” Daniels, a member of the US 1st Infantry Division across the European theatre of World War II. “Joining Allied forces from the U.K. and the French Resistance, across the beaches of Normandy, to the liberation of Paris and ultimately into Germany, the squad must fight alongside a global and diverse cast of characters to achieve victory,” publisher Activision states.

Sledgehammer Games Co-Founder and Studio Head Glen Schofield noted the developers “want to respect this great generation of soldiers, tell a realistic story set in a true inflection point in human history, and deliver the best experience of our careers.” Co-Founder and Studio Head Michael Condrey stated, “The team is dedicated to delivering on the intense nature of war that focuses on the heroism and sacrifice of soldiers in WWII. Our rich narrative driven, action-packed campaign, and engaging and innovative multiplayer experience immerse players into the boots of a soldier fighting for freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny.”

A number of new features are coming to the franchise’s multiplayer with WWII. According to Activision, players can look forward to:

• HEADQUARTERS Offering a robust social space dedicated to engagement off the frontlines, Headquarters paves the way for all-new avenues of Multiplayer interaction, recognition and awards unlike anything experienced in the franchise to date. • DIVISIONS A new way to engage in a player’s Multiplayer career – Divisions immerse players in the heroic journey of enlisting in the world’s most historic war. Choose from a variety of Divisions, including Infantry and Armored Divisions. • WAR MODE A new Multiplayer experience that immerses players in iconic World War II battles, where Allied and Axis clash in team-driven gameplay in the fight for strategic objectives. • BOOTS ON THE GROUND GAMEPLAY Multiplayer marks a return to iconic boots on the ground Call of Duty gameplay that fans know and love, featuring an arsenal of World War II-era weapons, and fast-paced, heart-pumping, intense run-and-gun action.

More multiplayer details are scheduled to be revealed at E3 in June. Condrey also teased a new co-operative mode that “delivers a unique storyline that’s an all-new take on Nazi Zombies that we think fans are going to love,” although players will have to wait for further information on this mode until a later date. Activision says an invitation for the game’s closed beta later this year will also be given to those who pre-order.

Call of Duty: WWII releases November 3 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.