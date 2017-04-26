REPORT: Ann Coulter Cancels UC Berkeley Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative author and speaker Ann Coulter has been forced to cancel her speech at UC Berkeley amidst worries for her safety on campus.

Fox Business reports that Coulter has chosen not to ago ahead with her speech at UC Berkeley which was planned for this week. The conservative author caused waves across the college campus when her event was announced and received opposition from the UC Berkeley administration, which at one point banned Coulter, although this ban was later rolled back.

Law enforcement sources warned Fox News that there was a “99% chance” of violence on the campus of UC Berkeley if Coulter went ahead with her speech. The Young America’s Foundation group was also forced to pull their support of Coulter’s talk due to security concerns, the group blamed the college administration for allowing left-wing radicals to terrorize conservatives on campus.

Watch the report from Fox Business below.

**UPDATE**

Former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos declared that he would bring a free speech army to UC Berkeley later this year in a Facebook post following the report of the cancellation of Coulter’s event:

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com