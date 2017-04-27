Hollywood Director Joss Whedon Sexualizes, Mocks Young Cancer Survivors Meeting with Paul Ryan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood director Joss Whedon faced heat on Twitter Thursday after he sexualized and mocked a meeting between Paul Ryan and a group of young cancer survivors.

“Tonight on White House Wife Hunt, Donny makes host P. Ryan give 2 more contestants the ‘Not a 10’ card,” wrote Whedon on Twitter, along with the picture of the meeting that shows two young girls with Ryan.

Tonight on White House Wife Hunt, Donny makes host P. Ryan give 2 more contestants the "Not a 10" card pic.twitter.com/r6pafzUZkN — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 27, 2017

The original post made by Ryan explained that the photograph captured a meeting between “teens” who “shared some powerful stories with me about their fight against childhood cancer.”

Advocacy is not limited to adults. These Wisconsin teens shared some powerful stories with me about their fight against childhood cancer. pic.twitter.com/VJ0eQDXu7U — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 27, 2017

The Avengers director and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator quickly faced criticism for his post, even being accused of sexualizing the young girls in an attempt to attack President Trump.

@joss Joss I love ya. but these are like teen girls you just put down. play fair. insult the adults. Plus putting down girls is not your thing — MzSd (@MozzleStead) April 27, 2017

@joss Look, man, I hate Trump, but these are kids and this joke is WAAAAY missing the mark. — Maureen McEly (@MaureenMean) April 27, 2017

“Those are cancer patients @Joss and some are under age. What is wrong with you?” replied author and activist Mike Cernovich.

Those are cancer patients @joss and some are under age. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/3rFsccp7Tk — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 27, 2017

Teenage cancer survivors! This is sick stuff you see in Hollywood. What else does @joss do? pic.twitter.com/XkVYmr836A — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 27, 2017

“As young cancer survivors they look a hell of a lot better than your Nicole Kidman/Ginger Baker mashup,” replied RedState’s Jay Caruso.

.@joss As young cancer survivors they look a hell of a lot better than your Nicole Kidman/Ginger Baker mashup. pic.twitter.com/yeQvWuXL3Z — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 27, 2017

@joss Only you could turn a meeting with young cancer survivors into a meme, you despicable human being — Charlie Nash (@MrNashington) April 27, 2017

As of writing, the post is still on Twitter, and Whedon, who is a vocal left-wing and anti-Trump activist, has yet to make an apology.

Last year, Whedon expressed his partisanship, declaring that “Trump cannot CANNOT be allowed a term in office,” before he also assembled a group of actors from his popular Avengers movies for an anti-Trump campaign advert.

In January, Whedon compared Ivanka Trump to a dog, while in the same month he also announced that he wanted “a rhino to f*ck [Paul Ryan] to death.”

