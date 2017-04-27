Skip to content

Hollywood Director Joss Whedon Sexualizes, Mocks Young Cancer Survivors Meeting with Paul Ryan

by Charlie Nash27 Apr 20170

Hollywood director Joss Whedon faced heat on Twitter Thursday after he sexualized and mocked a meeting between Paul Ryan and a group of young cancer survivors.

“Tonight on White House Wife Hunt, Donny makes host P. Ryan give 2 more contestants the ‘Not a 10’ card,” wrote Whedon on Twitter, along with the picture of the meeting that shows two young girls with Ryan.

The original post made by Ryan explained that the photograph captured a meeting between “teens” who “shared some powerful stories with me about their fight against childhood cancer.”

The Avengers director and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator quickly faced criticism for his post, even being accused of sexualizing the young girls in an attempt to attack President Trump.

“Those are cancer patients @Joss and some are under age. What is wrong with you?” replied author and activist Mike Cernovich.

“As young cancer survivors they look a hell of a lot better than your Nicole Kidman/Ginger Baker mashup,” replied RedState’s Jay Caruso.

As of writing, the post is still on Twitter, and Whedon, who is a vocal left-wing and anti-Trump activist, has yet to make an apology.

Last year, Whedon expressed his partisanship, declaring that “Trump cannot CANNOT be allowed a term in office,” before he also assembled a group of actors from his popular Avengers movies for an anti-Trump campaign advert.

In January, Whedon compared Ivanka Trump to a dog, while in the same month he also announced that he wanted “a rhino to f*ck [Paul Ryan] to death.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.


