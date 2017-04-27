Peaceful Berkeley Protest over Coulter Cancellation Sets Precedent for Future Discourse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As estimated 200 people gathered in Berkeley, California, on Thursday to protest the threatened violence and university restrictions that forced Ann Coulter to cancel her scheduled lecture.

There was little to no anti-fascist presence at Thursday’s rally for free speech in Berkeley, California. Several conservative commentators addressed a peaceful group of free speech activists. A small group of anti-Coulter protesters displayed a banner that read: ““It’s not about ‘free speech,’ it’s about bigots trying to normalize hate.”

Some of the protests took place on the UC Berkeley campus, which was home to the famous free speech movement of the 1960s. Other protests took place in the neighborhoods surrounding the campus.

Trump supporters from LA/OC, protesting for free speech, ready for the worst #Berkeley #coulterprotest pic.twitter.com/KpdTnPATrz — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 27, 2017

Despite an overwhelming police presence due to concerns over potential violence, only two arrests were made.

