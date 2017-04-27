Surgeon: Cryogenically Frozen Brains to Be Transplanted into Donor Bodies Within Three Years

Italian surgeon Professor Sergio Canavero has claimed that brains that have been cryogenically frozen could be “woken up” and transplanted into donor bodies within the next three years.
The Telegraph reports that Professor Sergio Canavero, the director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, plans to carry out the first human head transplant within the next ten months and will then focus his attention on brain transplants. Canavero believes that if his research is successful, frozen brains could be thawed and placed within a donor body, bringing them back to consciousness.
Hundreds of people have been cryogenically frozen in the hopes of being woken at a later date, many of them suffering from illnesses which they hope will be cured by the time they are thawed. Many experts don’t believe that organs such as the brain can be thawed without damage, but Canavero believes the first frozen head could soon be brought back to life.
In an interview with the German magazine Ooom, Canavero said that he plans to bring back some of the patients frozen by the Alcor Life Extension Foundation which is based in Arizona.
“We will try to bring the first of the company’s patients back to life, not in 100 years. As soon as the first human head transplant has taken place, i.e. no later than 2018, we will be able to attempt to reawaken the first frozen head,” said Canavero. “We are currently planning the world’s first brain transplant, and I consider it realistic that we will be ready in three years at the latest. A brain transplant has many advantages. First, there is barely any immune reaction, which means the problem of rejection does not exist.”
“If we are able to prove that our brain does not create consciousness, religions will be swept away forever.” said Canavero, “They will no longer be necessary, as humans no longer need to be afraid of death. We no longer need a Catholic Church, no Judaism, and no Islam because religions in general will be obsolete. It will be a turning point in human history.”
