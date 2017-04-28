Report: Festival Goers Expecting Tropical Paradise Packed with Instagram Models Face Assaults, Wild Dogs Instead

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An elite and luxury “rich kids of Instagram” festival on an island in the Bahamas instead turned into a nightmare according to a report by The Telegraph.

“It was supposed to be the most glamorous event of the year, with all the selfie opportunities and flower-crowns a young, gym-bodied social media influencer could dream of,” wrote The Telegraph‘s Adam White. “But Fyre Festival, an elite concert event on a deserted island in the Bahamas with tickets priced up to $12,000 has quickly turned into a terrifying B-movie, with flocks of Instagram models forced to seek shelter in an airport after arriving to discover a lack of food, violent locals, appalling accommodation and feral dogs roaming the grounds.”

“Fyre Festival is the brain-child of tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland and Noughties rapper Ja Rule, designed as an exotic alternative to Coachella and promoted by a bevy of Instagram-friendly supermodels including Bella Hadid, Chanel Iman and Emily Ratajkowski,” The Telegraph explained.

Attendees reported “half-built tents, their luggage being thrown out of the back of a truck, muggers and thieves laying in wait to steal wallets from trust fund kids, unhelpful staff, and ‘gourmet cuisine’ that turned out to be nothing but ham and cheese sandwiches,” along with many other tales of misery, which were all captured on social media.

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The "gourmet cuisine" this weekend was included in the ticket cost. We are being fed salads and ham and cheese sandwiches out of this tent pic.twitter.com/MRv7U0RiyM — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water #fyrefestival #fyrefest fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/wg5pZmSvnx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Everyone do yourself a favor and read through the #fyrefestival tweets. Then pray no one dies. pic.twitter.com/jXtIN0CdMR — Umar Lee (@PenofUmar) April 28, 2017

A guy just passed out in the airport because it's so hot since they locked us in. The guards got into it with some guys. #fyrefestival — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Despite the perils of those attending Fyre Festival, several Twitter users took the opportunity to make fun of the situation.

As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival

Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB — Mom (@truongasm) April 28, 2017

when you're making a shitty cheese quesadilla at home and realize you're eating better than people who paid $10k for #fyrefestival — mac (@macjamesward) April 28, 2017

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — Garrett Garner🎺 (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017

If you hate rich, vapid, Instagram-dwelling millennials, you are gonna looooove this hashtag: #fyrefestival — Julia Black (@mjnblack) April 28, 2017

In an official statement, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism apologized for the event, offering a “heartfelt apology” to those who “were met with total disorganization and chaos.”

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Singer Ja Rule, who hosted the event, has yet to comment on the situation.

