Report: Festival Goers Expecting Tropical Paradise Packed with Instagram Models Face Assaults, Wild Dogs Instead

by Charlie Nash28 Apr 20170

An elite and luxury “rich kids of Instagram” festival on an island in the Bahamas instead turned into a nightmare according to a report by The Telegraph.

“It was supposed to be the most glamorous event of the year, with all the selfie opportunities and flower-crowns a young, gym-bodied social media influencer could dream of,” wrote The Telegraph‘s Adam White. “But Fyre Festival, an elite concert event on a deserted island in the Bahamas with tickets priced up to $12,000 has quickly turned into a terrifying B-movie, with flocks of Instagram models forced to seek shelter in an airport after arriving to discover a lack of food, violent locals, appalling accommodation and feral dogs roaming the grounds.”

“Fyre Festival is the brain-child of tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland and Noughties rapper Ja Rule, designed as an exotic alternative to Coachella and promoted by a bevy of Instagram-friendly supermodels including Bella Hadid, Chanel Iman and Emily Ratajkowski,” The Telegraph explained.

Attendees reported “half-built tents, their luggage being thrown out of the back of a truck, muggers and thieves laying in wait to steal wallets from trust fund kids, unhelpful staff, and ‘gourmet cuisine’ that turned out to be nothing but ham and cheese sandwiches,” along with many other tales of misery, which were all captured on social media.

Despite the perils of those attending Fyre Festival, several Twitter users took the opportunity to make fun of the situation.

In an official statement, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism apologized for the event, offering a “heartfelt apology” to those who “were met with total disorganization and chaos.”

Singer Ja Rule, who hosted the event, has yet to comment on the situation.

