Communist to Host Event at UC Berkeley On Driving Trump Supporters from Campus

A discussion event on driving conservative speakers like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos off of college campuses is taking place at UC Berkeley on Thursday evening.

The event, which is titled, “Battle for Berkeley: Why It’s Right and Righteous to Drive Fascists Off Campus, and Out of Power,” is scheduled for 6 PM on Thursday, May 4. Advertised as a “talk and challenge to debate,” the event is being held near the heart of the UC Berkeley campus.

The discussion is being led by Sunsara Taylor, a leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party, who has argued for “driving this regime out” with regards to Donald Trump’s presidency. A flyer advertising for the event describes Taylor as a “revolutionary communist and a follower of Bob Avakian.” Avakian, a graduate of UC Berkeley, is the chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Taylor, who has compared both President George W. Bush and President Trump to Adolph Hitler, will argue on Thursday that students at Berkeley should actively resist the presence of conservative speakers like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos, who have both had events canceled at the school after violence from leftist protesters.

Members of the Berkeley College Republicans had trouble arranging events with speakers David Horowitz and Ann Coulter after university administrators placed unusual restrictions on their events, such as forcing them to take place far from the main center of campus and forcing them to be held during regular class hours. For Coulter’s event, law enforcement claimed that there would be a 99 percent chance of violence if the event were to have taken place.

Taylor’s event is set to proceed as originally scheduled.

