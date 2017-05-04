Report: Facebook Interns Earn Nearly Double the Average American

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Interns at top technology companies, including Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, earn more money than the average American, according to a new report.

Facebook interns were reported to earn around $8,000 per month, followed by Microsoft interns at $7.1k per month.

ExxonMobil and Salesforce were both reported to pay their interns $6.5k a month, while interns at Amazon, Apple, Bloomberg, and Yelp all took home $6.4k per month.

As pointed out by the report, the average full-time American earns roughly $4.3k a month, which is nearly half of what the young interns at Facebook are bringing in.

“The data highlights the growing income inequality among Americans across different job sectors,” Axios reported. “As CNBC points out, a paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in December reveals that the average income of Americans in the bottom half of the income spectrum has remained stagnant at $16,000 since 1980. Meanwhile, the average income of the top one-percent of American adults has risen from $420,000 to $1.3 million from 1980 to 2014.”

Facebook employees also receive medical, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, paid leave for new parents, “generous” vacation days, family planning support, transportation support, and even “meals and snacks when you need them,” placing the company at number one on Glassdoor’s “best places to work in tech” list and at number two on the site’s best places to work overall.

