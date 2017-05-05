Report: Man Spends over $32,000 to Become ‘Trans-Species’ Elf

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 25-year-old cosplay merchandise seller from Argentina has spent over $32,000 in his effort to become a “trans-species” elf.

The $32,000 surgery included jaw liposuction, a nose job, hair removal of his entire body, and eye color-changing operations, but his quest is not over yet.

Luis Padron, who allegedly became obsessed with elves and other fantasy beings after being bullied as a child, also spends over $5,000 per month on different “specialist creams, dyes, treatment, and SPF 100 suncream.”

Next on Padron’s list to become a complete elf is surgery to make his ears pointed, the removal of four ribs, a face and eye lift, “hair implants for a heart-shaped hairline and a limb lengthening operation to make him 6ft 5in tall.”

“I want to be an elf, an angel and a fantasy being, my aim is to look inhuman, ethereal, graceful and delicate,” Padron told The Daily Mail. “I have my own beauty ideal and want to achieve that no matter what… I want to have my ears cut to become pointy like an elves, my jaw to look more sharp like a diamond, a face-lift and an eye-lift to give my eyes a cat-like shape.”

“I am also consider having muscle implants too,” he continued, adding that “There’s also a surgery to make you taller and I will remove four of my ribs too, so that I can shape my waist to make it thinner.”

“People have stared at me ever since I was a teenager, so it’s very normal to me now. I like people staring at me and don’t care what they think,” Padron declared. “Even when I’m not dressed up like an elf people stare at me. I have had long white hair for five years, I use larger contact lenses and I am very tall. I use make-up to enhance my features so they are more angelic and wear clothing that’s more stylish or antique.”

This isn’t a phase or a cosmetic decision, though, according to Padron.

“I consider myself trans-species, in the same way transgender people feel, I need to become how I feel inside, I don’t expect people to understand but I ask they respect it,” he claimed. “The fantasy genre makes me happy and because I didn’t have many friends when I was younger I submerged myself into it.”

“I was bullied as a child and as an escape I would submerge myself in fantasy movies like Labyrinth and The NeverEnding Story, as well as other fantasy tales. Over time things changed, older teens liked me because I was unique and that’s what encouraged me to start turning what I felt on the inside into a reality,” claimed Padron. “I started with cosplay but it wasn’t enough, I wanted to change to become my own perception of beauty. It was the start that led me to decide this was the direction I wanted my life to go in, the recovery was painful and slow but I was happy with how I looked.”

Padron, who started surgery at twenty-years-old, claims that he wanted to go through cosmetic changes ever since he was fourteen.

“I didn’t care for how much it hurt, because it allowed me to get one step closer to my dream of what I want to become,” he proclaimed.

After undergoing the “medically unapproved” eye color-changing surgery, which was performed without anesthesia, Padron was forced to use eye drops and wear black sunglasses to combat the “extreme photosensitivity” side-effects, which he claimed made “even watching stars in the sky” painful for days after the operation.

“I don’t consider this an obsession, but in fantasy you have all of the hope, love, friendship and good feelings,” Padron concluded. “This helps me to feel like a good person but in fantasy you have to be beautiful not only on the inside but the outside too. This has changed my life for good in so many ways, I can’t even begin to describe it.”

