Chris Pratt Apologizes to Deaf People for Saying ‘Turn Up the Volume’ During Video

Hollywood actor and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt apologized in sign language to deaf people last week after he said “turn up the volume” during a video.

Pratt encouraged viewers to “turn up the volume and not just read the subtitles,” during an Instagram video, which are muted on the platform by default. Pratt made the comment in the context of hoping Instagram users would stop and watch the video, instead of just scrolling past the silent clip. The video was removed shortly after.

In the apology video, which was made using American Sign Language, Pratt expressed regret for making “incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles.”

“More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability… I want to apologize. I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability,” declared Pratt. “In the future I’ll try to be a little less ignorant about it.”

Pratt also finished off his video by encouraging Instagram to integrate closed captioning to videos on their platform.

“Why doesn’t Instagram have some kind of technology to automatically add subtitles to its videos? Or at least the option,” he asked. “I did a little exploring and it seems lacking in that area. Shouldn’t there be an option for closed captioning or something?”

“I’ve made them lord knows how much money with my videos and pictures. Essentially sharing myself for free,” Pratt continued. “I know they profit. So… GET ON IT INSTAGRAM!!! Put closed captioning on your app. #CCinstaNow.”

