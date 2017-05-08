Verified Twitter Accounts, Rosie O’Donnell Fooled By Fake Viral Trump Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dozens of verified accounts on Twitter, including Rosie O’Donnell, were fooled by a fake viral video which claimed to show a young girl calling President Trump a “disgrace” during a photo-op.

“You’re a disgrace to the world,” says the young girl to “President Trump” in the short clip, however it appears to have been taken from a Comedy Central sketch featuring Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, screenwriter Valerie Complex, and celebrity fashion photographer Jerry Avenaim were all fooled by the clip, publicly expressing support for the girl.

@najahtaa She's my idol I know that much — VzA (@ValerieComplex) May 8, 2017

After discovering that the clip was not real, several left-wing and anti-Trump accounts, including a video producer for BuzzFeed News, expressed their disappointed at being duped by “fake news.”

@najahtaa I can't believe I've been duped by fake news — Branson LB (@BransonBread) May 8, 2017

