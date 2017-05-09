‘Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles’ — Story Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Relive the Call of Duty Nazi Zombies saga with remastered maps from World at War, Black Ops, and Black Ops II, with Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles.

“Zombies Chronicles is really about the community that made Zombies what it has become today,” Treyarch Co-Studio Head Jason Blundell said in a statement. “Together, we’ve been slaying the undead for nearly ten years, across different game consoles, and Zombies Chronicles is really about bringing all of those fans together. If you played these maps before on previous consoles, you’re getting a new, stunning and challenging experience – if it’s your first time, this is eight definitive experiences of our Zombies storyline, all in one place.”

The remastered maps for the co-operative zombie-slaying mode feature enhanced visuals along with “updated AI and audio systems” as well as letting “players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.”

Included in Zombies Chronicles are:

• From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)

• From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)

• From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

Starting with the game’s release on the Playstation 4, Activision and Treyarch will also be conducting an “8 Days of the Undead” special event for Black Ops III players that will allow them to “earn double XP rewards, engage in community challenges, and receive a host of free exclusive content including a Zombies calling card, weapon camo, new Gobble Gums and a PS4 theme.”

Zombies Chronicles releases first on the Playstation 4 on May 16 with releases on other platforms to be determined.