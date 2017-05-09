Skip to content

Social Media Explodes over Comey Firing

FBI Director James Comey speaks before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on March 20, 2017
AFP

by Allum Bokhari9 May 20170

News of James Comey’s firing dominated social media this evening, as commentators and members of the public gave their thoughts on President Trump’s removal of the FBI director.

“James Comey” was the number one trending topic on both Twitter and Facebook as of 19:30 EST.

Twitter was also dominated by the topic, with “Comey,” “FBI Director” and “TrumpRussiaInvestigation” trending as the top three topics in the United States.

Democrats were quick to tie the firing to their conspiracy theory about the President having improper ties to Russia. Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton previously blamed James Comey and his decision to reopen the “emailgate” investigation late in the campaign. for her defeat against Donald Trump. Now the Democrats seem to be Comey’s best friend.

 

MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes took a similar approach.

Morning Joe host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough called the move an “abuse of power,” and called President Trump a “lifelong Democrat.”

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden called on “every American” to condemn the “political interference” in the FBI’s work.

Others, like conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, were more positive about the President’s decision.

Wikileaks founder and editor-in-chief Julian Assange, who Comey recently condemned as peddling “intelligence porn,” predicted the battle between Comey supporters and opponents would lead to more leaks.

Others, including Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, highlighted the irony of Democrats complaining about Comey’s removal when they themselves had the FBI director in their sights following Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump, which some (including Hillary) attributed to Comey’s decision to reopen the “emailgate” investigation in October.

You can follow Allum Bokhari on Twitter and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to abokhari@breitbart.com.


