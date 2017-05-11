Facebook Hires Former Aide To Sen. Jeff Sessions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Facebook has hired the former Legislative Director for Senator Jeff Sessions, Sandy Luff, as director of executive branch public policy.

The company has also hired the Former Congressional Communications Aide for the Democratic Party, Nu Wexler, who previously worked for Twitter.

“Sandy Luff was the legislative director of Sessions’ Senate office before the Alabama Republican was tapped as the Trump administration’s top law enforcement official earlier this year. Luff was also on President Trump’s transition team,” reported The Hill on Thursday. “Facebook appears to be trying to increase its influence with the Trump administration.”

In a statement, Facebook’s Vice President of U.S. Public Policy, Greg Maurer, claimed the company was “excited” to have Luff on its team.

“Sandy’s experience and understanding of the political landscape will make her an invaluable asset to our team,” expressed Maurer. “We are excited to have her aboard.”

Axios, who reported the story on Thursday, explained that by having Luff on the team, Facebook now has a “valuable link to an influential member of the [Trump] administration.”

“U.S. Army veteran Luff specialized in national security issues in the Senate and was described last year by Yahoo News as ‘very well regarded by Capitol Hill colleagues in both parties.'” the news outlet added.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.