Racist Note That Led to Protests, Cancelled Class at St. Olaf’s College Was ‘Fabricated’

Administrators at St. Olaf’s College revealed in an email that a racist note that led to a week-long series of protests on campus was “fabricated.”

The note, which threatened a black female student and used an ethnic slur, was concocted as part of an ill-conceived attempt at political activism.

“This was not a genuine threat,” St. Olaf President David R. Anderson wrote on Wednesday to students. “We’re confident that there is no ongoing threat from this incident to individuals or the community as a whole.”

The note, Anderson added, was a “strategy to draw attention to concerns about the campus climate.”

Student Samantha Wells, who reported the incident, claimed on social media that she was aware that the note was “fabricated” at the time that she submitted the report.

“So, it looks like something made its way back to me in the investigation,” Wells wrote. “I will be saying it was a hoax. I don’t care. There is nothing more that I can do.”

The note, which led to wide protests and chaos at St. Olaf’s College, was allegedly the most recent in a series of racial incidents at the university.

St. Olaf’s College did not respond to our request for comment in time for publication.

