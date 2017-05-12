High School Recalls Yearbooks Due to Inclusion of ‘Build That Wall’ Trump Quote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A high school in North Carolina is taking back yearbooks after concerns arose over the inclusion of the quote “Build That Wall,” which was attributed to President Trump.

Graduating students were permitted to share a quote under their picture in the yearbook. “Build That Wall,” was the quote of choice for one graduating student, and it sparked a fury of backlash from members of the community. On social media, some called the note racist and hurtful to minority members of the school’s community.

“As a district, we do not and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct toward any of our students,” the school district’s wrote, in response to the backlash. “In each situation, our goal is to provide for the well-being of all of our students and prevent recurrences of inappropriate conduct.”

Each student who purchased a yearbook will be fully refunded. Unfortunately, the publishing company claimed that there would not be enough time to print new books before Richmond Early College High School concludes it academic year on May 18.

Some social media users from the Rockingham community criticized the quote but defended the student’s right to choose their quote freely without the fear of censure.

