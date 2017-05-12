Pakistani Mobile Service Provider Warns Users Against Blasphemy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pakistan’s state-run telecommunication authority has warned users against committing blasphemy while using their mobile service.

Voice of America reports that the state-run Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has sent text messages to millions of users warning them against uploading blasphemous content online or via text message. The same message was posted on the Telecommunication Authority’s website.

“Uploading and sharing of blasphemous content on the internet is a punishable offense under the law,” reads the message according to VOA’s translation. “Such content should be reported on info@pta.gov.pk for legal action.”

The Pakistani government has been pushing for stricter enforcement of blasphemy laws. In March it was revealed that Facebook was reportedly working with the government to remove “blasphemous” content from their platform.

Farhan Hussain of the digital rights organization Bytes for All is worried about the warning, telling VOA, “This kind of message to mobile users may fuel hatred in society. By doing this, in fact, the issue was further highlighted.” A journalism student in Pakistan was

A journalism student in Pakistan was recently lynched after being accused of blasphemy.