University of Pennsylvania Alumni to Wear ‘Denounce Trump’ Buttons at Reunion

Alumni from the University of Pennsylvania are planning to protest one the school’s most notable graduates by wearing “Denounce Trump” buttons at their upcoming reunion.

“More than a dozen” graduates of the University of Pennsylvania class of 1967, from which President Trump graduated in 1968, will be wearing “Denounce Trump” buttons at their upcoming reunion, according to a story in The Daily Pennsylvania.

Graduate Michael Sales, who created a Facebook group for the Class of 1967, started an initiative within the class to “disavow the intolerant views” of Trump.

“How do you not discuss the tangerine-headed elephant in the room?” Sales wrote.

Despite reunion co-chair and 1967 class president Howard Freedlander asking “his friend and classmate to refrain from politicizing the online page and their upcoming reunion,” Sales pushed forward, ordering 100 lapel buttons in the university’s colors that read, “Denounce Trump.”

