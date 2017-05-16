Bethel University Student Apologizes for Wearing ‘Offensive’ Chicago Blackhawks Sweatshirt

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A student at Bethel University, in St. Paul, Minnesota, apologized to his Native American professor after he was called out for wearing a piece of Chicago Blackhawks apparel, which allegedly contains an “offensive” Indian mascot.

Bethel University Professor Jim Jacobs took to Facebook to vent his frustrations after student Cody Albrecht wore a Chicago Blackhawks sweatshirt to class.

“So your college professor is a Native American. A Native American who has spoken multiple times about the offensiveness of Indian Mascots. Yet you come to class with an Indian mascot sprawled across your shirt… Bold move sir,” Jacobs wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Albrecht was allegedly asked to meet with the head of the university’s social work department over the incident, which ultimately led to him offering a formal apology to the Jacobs and the members of the class in which he had worn the sweatshirt.

“I’m glad to say that this became an incredible learning opportunity for the student we had a lengthy conversation about it and the student really listened to why those images are offensive and hurtful,” Jacobs stated on Facebook, seemingly satisfied with the outcome produced by his outrage over Albrecht’s choice of clothing.

Facebook users from the Bethel community expressed outrage over Albrecht’s apology. “Is this satire?” one user wrote. I’m so confused. The guy wore a Chicago Blackhawks sweatshirt to class and had to make a public apology….?”

