University of Hawaii Professor: Universities Should Stop Hiring ‘White Cis Men’

A professor at the public University of Hawaii argues that the university should stop hiring “white cis men.”

Piper Harron, an assistant professor of mathematics at the public University of Hawaii, is demanding that “white cis men” resign from their faculty positions, claiming that “actual solutions require women of color and trans people.”

Harron lays out her argument for ridding academia of white men in a blog post for The American Mathematical Society. In the post, Harron asks “white cis” men to resign from their positions and employers to stop hiring white men in order to make room for black women and trans individuals.

If you are a white cis man (meaning you identify as male and you were assigned male at birth) you almost certainly should resign from your position of power. That’s right, please quit. Too difficult? Well, as a first step, at least get off your hiring committee, your curriculum committee, and make sure you’re replaced by a woman of color or trans person. Don’t have any in your department? HOW SHOCKING.

Harron argues that anyone who disagrees with her belief that white men should be pushed out of their positions of influence is sexist, racist, or transphobic.

“Stop hiring white cis men (except as needed to get/retain people who are not white cis men) until the problem goes away,” she writes. “If you think this is a bad or un-serious idea, your sexism/racism/transphobia is showing.”

Harron argues that the hiring of white men only serves to reward those who are already rewarded by society.

When you hire a non-marginalized person, you are not just supporting this one applicant whom you like, you are rewarding a person who has been rewarded his whole life. You are justifying the system that makes his application look so good. You are not innocent.

“Not to alarm you, but statistically speaking you are the problem. Your very presence,” she writes, speaking of white men. “I can’t tell you what is the best strategy for you to stop blocking my path. I can just ask that you please get out of my way.”

In a now-deleted post on social media that was uncovered by Campus Reform, Harron hit back against those who called her racist and sexist for her blog post, telling them to stop commenting on her post if they find her arguments to be “trash.”

