Skip to content

A Meme Is Born: Donald Trump Touches Glowing Orb with Middle East Leaders

by Ezra Dulis21 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump broke the Internet once again during the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology Sunday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

To signify the official start to the facility’s operations, Trump touched a brightly lit globe with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egypt’s president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. An awkward-looking Saudi TV screen grab quickly went viral, with the Internet quickly dubbing the object “the Trump orb.”

And, just like that, a meme was born.

Watch a video of the ceremony here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.