A Meme Is Born: Donald Trump Touches Glowing Orb with Middle East Leaders

President Donald Trump broke the Internet once again during the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology Sunday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

To signify the official start to the facility’s operations, Trump touched a brightly lit globe with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egypt’s president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. An awkward-looking Saudi TV screen grab quickly went viral, with the Internet quickly dubbing the object “the Trump orb.”

And, just like that, a meme was born.

Do 👏 not 👏 touch 👏 the 👏 orb 👏 unless 👏 you 👏 understand 👏 and 👏 respect 👏 the 👏 history 👏 of 👏 orb 👏 culture

This 👏 is 👏 appropriation pic.twitter.com/9H80mqD1Su — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) May 21, 2017

WILL THE ORB MAKE A #TWINPEAKS APPEARANCE DO WE KNOW? pic.twitter.com/aA2Qby1Ve0 — William J. Simmons (@WJ_Simmons) May 21, 2017

All this orb GIF is missing is Hank Scorpio pic.twitter.com/r5oMkwgkb9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 21, 2017

This is Riyadh HOT101.5's version of a Touch the Truck contest. Last one touching the orb wins it, and 25 million barrels of crude oil. pic.twitter.com/kI0yOe8blM — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) May 21, 2017

the glorious orb, he's a great guy, he has purified me with his serene energy many times — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 21, 2017

I hate Trump as much as anyone does, but I can't criticise his desire to hold a mysterious glowing orb — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) May 21, 2017

You vs. the Orb she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/74hGHDNtxk — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) May 21, 2017

when the orb is good pic.twitter.com/b81vfXnrlX — martin rickman (@martinrickman) May 21, 2017

Watch a video of the ceremony here.