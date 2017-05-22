‘Destiny 2’ – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Last City has fallen and The Traveller has been taken. Now the Guardians must regain their powers and rebuild their arsenals to save the Earth in Destiny 2.

Players will travel to new worlds, gain new powers, and find and equip new weapons and armor in Bungie’s follow-up to their hit sci-fi first-person shooter Destiny. “Destiny 2 has a great story, an iconic new villain, awesome characters you want to go on an epic adventure with, and of course, tons of the amazing gameplay that Destiny is known for,” said Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg. “We, along with our partners at Bungie, have listened carefully to our community, and have added thoughtful innovations that make the game, and all of its content, more accessible to more types of players than ever before.”

Bungie appears to have finally listened to the many players of Destiny that were discouraged by the game’s lack of matchmaking for end-game content, admitting that only half of all players who reached the game’s level cap had ever completed one of Destiny‘s high-level Raids and stressing that with Destiny 2, gamers will “always have someone to play with” through the game’s new Guided Games matchmaking feature.

“With the sequel, the team are paying close attention to welcoming new and returning Guardians to the universe with something for every type of gamer, including gameplay for solo, cooperative and competitive players with new places to explore and adventures to conquer,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said. Changes to the series’ open-world, quests structure, and the addition of an in-game clan system for players all look to bring significant change to Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 will launch on September 8 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and through Blizzard Entertainment’s Battle.net platform on PC.