Leftists Bemoan ‘Islamophobia’ Backlash on Social Media Following Manchester Terrorist Attack

Leftists took to Twitter Monday night to tweet about their fears of Islamophobia following the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

While law enforcement has yet to identify the perpetrator of the attack, ISIS-related accounts have celebrated the bombing on social media. Leftists across Twitter focused on the possible spread of “Islamophobia” following the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 19 people and injured at least 50 others.

How are some people using this tragic event as a way to spread their islamophobia. This is world is so sick. Praying for all the victims. — Sami (@iPlayNicely) May 23, 2017

Don't use #Manchester incident as an excuse for Islamophobia. Stand with our beautiful Muslim siblings & don't scapegoat innocent people. — Quen Took (@gentlemandyke) May 23, 2017

people fuckin died and y'all still wanna fish for retweets by using islamophobia to make baseless allegations… miss me with that shit. https://t.co/mjGgnmSMjm — nonbinary lapis (@minimxmitchie) May 23, 2017

@HackettTerence @baby_leje @JackPosobiec When 1 automatically accuses a Muslim as the perpetrator without concrete facts thats Islamophobia Calling liberals idiots that's childish — 🇺🇸Liberal & Proud (@IzJustMyOpinion) May 23, 2017

Islamophobia is strong tonight on twitter. We have to keep in mind that Muslim friends & fam will be dealing with extra hate because of this — Lucas Meadows (@lmeadows) May 23, 2017

Some immediately jumped to blaming President Donald Trump:

After 9/11 the US military terrorized the Middle East. Manchester may give Trump an excuse to do similar mayhem. Why is that hard to see? — Lucas Meadows (@lmeadows) May 23, 2017

While some warned people away from blaming Islam for fear of angering more Muslims:

@SaveUSA1776 I have a good idea. Let's piss off more Muslims with mindless Islamophobia. That should help. — TheBardAsPundit (@jesswinfield) May 23, 2017

