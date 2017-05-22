Skip to content

Leftists Bemoan ‘Islamophobia’ Backlash on Social Media Following Manchester Terrorist Attack

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

by Lucas Nolan22 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Leftists took to Twitter Monday night to tweet about their fears of Islamophobia following the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

While law enforcement has yet to identify the perpetrator of the attack, ISIS-related accounts have celebrated the bombing on social media. Leftists across Twitter focused on the possible spread of “Islamophobia” following the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 19 people and injured at least 50 others.

 

Some immediately jumped to blaming President Donald Trump:

While some warned people away from blaming Islam for fear of angering more Muslims:

Check Breitbart’s continuous coverage of the attack here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.