DELINGPOLE: How Social Media’s Useful Idiots Responded to the Manchester Suicide Bomb

This morning I woke to learn that 22 people had been killed and upwards of 50 injured by a Muslim terrorist bomber at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester, England. So, based on past events, I thought I’d predict how it would pan out on social media.

1. Be offended by something @KTHopkins or @TRobinsonNewEra said on Twitter. 2. Candles, we'll stay strong etc. 3. Pretend it never happened — James Delingpole (@JamesDelingpole) May 23, 2017

I really didn’t have to wait long for the first part of my prediction to come true.

Block Katie Hopkins, block Tommy Robinson, block Prison Planet. Deactivate Twitter if you have to. You don't have to engage with this today. — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) May 23, 2017

Is Katie Hopkins a paid ISIS propagandist do you reckon or does she just do it as a hobby — Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) May 23, 2017

@KTHopkins Surely social services need to rescue the psychologically at risk children of vile Nazi Katie Hopkins? — Bill Dawson (@DampDogBill) May 23, 2017

Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, Nick Griffin & co all abusing the heartbreaking atrocity of last night as a PR stunt. Utter parasites. — Chris Dolan (@cdolan8) May 23, 2017

Katie Hopkins – Trending.

The Sun – Trending.

Tommy Robinson – Trending The fucking ghouls are out. Profiting from misery. — R Evans (@Mativenko80) May 23, 2017

The white community really needs to do more to root out fundamentalism like that Apprentice woman, Tommy Robinson and UKIP racists — hardeep singh kohli (@misterhsk) May 23, 2017

Let’s pause to consider what’s going on here. Right now in the morgues of Manchester’s hospitals are the dismembered remains of beautiful children like 16-year old Georgina Callandar.

Pictured: First victim of Manchester terror attack named as 16-year-old Georgina Callander https://t.co/oB96cSjWGN pic.twitter.com/A3sbfvkThj — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 23, 2017

'We don't know where she is!' Devastated parents release photos to find missing children https://t.co/TVeRkEZetY pic.twitter.com/E1G7I3PfX1 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 23, 2017

They were so looking forward to seeing Ariana Grande with their friends or their mums and dads or brothers and sisters. They were so happy as they headed for their homes afterwards – but some of them never made it. A Muslim suicide bomber killed them in the belief that his religion ordained it, that it would speed his journey to paradise, and that this was the kind of thing he and his brethren should carry on doing until the whole world submits to Islam.

Now you’ll note that at no stage was Katie Hopkins – or indeed any other spokesman for conservative causes – involved in the planning or execution of this atrocity. You’ll also be well aware – if you’ve read round the subject – that nothing Katie Hopkins or anyone else says or does is going to stop these things happenings. As Islamic State, the main force behind this wave of violence, make perfectly clear in their literature, they’re going to keep on hating us whatever we do.

The fact is, even if you were to stop bombing us, imprisoning us, torturing us, vilifying us, and usurping our lands, we would continue to hate you because our primary reason for hating you will not cease to exist until you embrace Islam. Even if you were to pay jizyah and live under the authority of Islam in humiliation, we would continue to hate you. No doubt, we would stop fighting you then as we would stop fighting any disbelievers who enter into a covenant with us, but we would not stop hating you…The gist of the matter is that there is indeed a rhyme to our terrorism, warfare, ruthlessness, and brutality.

You might have hoped after London, Mumbai, Boston, Paris, Nice, Berlin, and Stockholm that the message would have begun to filter through by now: that we’ve got the watches, but they’ve got the time and that they’re planning on continuing till they’ve won.

So why, every time, without fail, do we get the same achingly predictable response on social media from the useful idiots of the progressive left? Why do they insist on focusing their rage on people like Katie Hopkins when clearly this has nothing whatsoever to do with people like Katie Hopkins?