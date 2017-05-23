Megaupload Founder Kim Dotcom Claims Seth Rich Was DNC Leaker, Offers to Work with Special Counsel Mueller

Kim Dotcom released a statement via his website after telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity via Twitter on Saturday that he knew Seth Rich was WikiLeaks’ source for thousands of leaked DNC emails.

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM

Dotcom claims he got in touch with Rich several years ago:

I know that Seth Rich was involved in the DNC leak.

I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich. Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful. I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics. He wanted to change that from the inside.

Dotcom claims in the statement that his conversations with Seth Rich are what led to his comment in 2015 that Julian Assange would be “Hillary’s worst nightmare in 2016.” He added in the same interview, “I’m aware of some of the things that are going to be roadblocks for her.”

As part of the statement, Dotcom explains that he believes he should make a complete statement to U.S. authorities on his connections with Rich. He said his lawyers will work with the American government on creating a plan to do so, specifically naming former FBI director Robert Mueller, who has been named special counsel by the Justice Department to head the investigation into supposed connections between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Dotcom is currently targeted for extradition to the United States to face criminal charges related to his file-sharing website Megaupload, which authorities shut down in 2012.

In response to Dotcom’s claims, Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning said, “If, as Kim Dotcom claims, murdered DNC employee Seth Rich was the source of the DNC leaks, then it is incumbent upon Special Counsel Mueller to shift the focus of his investigation away from Russia and all of the false innuendo about that country’s influence over our national elections.”

On Tuesday, Fox News issued a retraction for their report that Rich “leaked thousands of internal emails to WikiLeaks” and removed the story from their website.

The text of the statement in full reads:

#SethRich was a hero