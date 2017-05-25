Student Allegedly Hacks School Computer System, Changes Grade

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A student at the University of Central Florida was arrested on Wednesday after over allegations he hacked into the school grading system, changing a failing grade.

Fox 35 Orlando reports that Sami Adel Ammar, a 22-year-old engineering student at the University of Central Florida, was arrested after an investigation discovered that the student allegedly hacked into the school grading systems, changing one of his grades in a class from an “F” to a “B”. The professor noticed the discrepancy in the grading system because, according to him, Ammar “had only completed one assignment the entire semester.”

The investigation into the grade change began in May. Detectives used records of the IP address used to access the school’s grading system to determine which school computer had been used to allegedly alter the grade. Surveillance footage placed Ammar and another individual at the computer used to access the server at the approximate time of the hack.

A warrant for Ammar’s arrest was issued on Tuesday, and Ammar turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. The identity of the second person seen with Ammar in surveillance footage is still being investigated.