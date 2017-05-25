Virtual Fidget Spinner Rockets to the Top of iOS App Charts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fidget spinners, the heir apparent to fad toys like Pogs, Tamagotchi, and Furby, is now also dominating the digital realm, becoming the most-downloaded free iOS app.

Whether or not it has anything to do with treating ADHD or autism, this newest fad has definitely proved therapeutic for toy companies across the country. Fidget spinners are dominating sales on Amazon and now feature everywhere from Walmart to 7-11.

Now, Ketchapp’s appropriately titled Fidget Spinner is the most popular free addition to the Apple iTunes marketplace.

Players have five chances to give their virtual spinner an exceptionally healthy swipe, in an attempt to achieve the highest possible number of spins. Better spins offer more coins, which can be used to buy — you guessed it — more spins. Players can also unlock different spinners and stickers to customize their digital fidget toys.

Spinning ad-free will cost you $1.99. Meanwhile, real fidget spinners can range from about $5 all the way up to $700.

