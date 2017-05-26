‘Far Cry 5’ Official Announce Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Far Cry 5 brings Ubisoft’s open-world first-person shooter to the United States, pitting players against a religious doomsday cult that has taken over the remote fictional Hope County in Montana.

Ubisoft is courting controversy with their latest entry in the series, which seems targeted to appeal to the revenge fantasies of the Punch-a-Nazi crowd that has labeled anyone who hasn’t declared open resistance against Donald Trump’s presidency as a deserving target of politically-motivated violence.

The game does include a shotgun-toting Christian pastor trying to save his congregation from the cult that has taken over his home as one of the protagonist’s allies, and producer Dan Hay told Kotaku that there would be no specific references to Trump in the game, but it’s hard not to infer that the backwards religious zealots that serve as the game’s enemies are what the developers really think of Middle America.

Whether there is any nuance to the political messaging of Far Cry 5 remains to be seen. Breitbart Tech hopes to learn more about the game at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.