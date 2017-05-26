Hacker Vandalizes Harvard Newspaper Site to Troll Mark Zuckerberg

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A hacker took control of Harvard’s student newspaper to troll one of the Ivy League institution’s famous former students, Mark Zuckerberg, ahead of his commencement address to the Class of 2017.

“MARK ZOINKERBURG AT IT AGAIN,” one headline read. “OP-ED: How Come Everyone Talks About How I Stole Facebook But Nobody Talks About How I Murdered Eduardo Saverin,” another read.

“Earlier today, The Harvard Crimson’s website was altered by an unauthorized user,” Crimson president Derek Choi said in a statement.

An archived version of the hacker’s handiwork can be viewed here.

