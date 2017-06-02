Google Confirms Chrome Browser to Feature Ad-Blocker by 2018

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Google has confirmed that the company’s popular Chrome web browser will feature a native ad-blocker by 2018.

VentureBeat reports that following rumors for the past six weeks relating to the implementation of a native ad-blocker within Google Chrome, the company has finally stepped forward to set the record straight. Google has joined the Coalition for Better Ads, a group that sets specific advertisement standards in order to improve ads for consumers. Chrome will reportedly begin to block all ads that do not meet the Coalition’s guidelines, “starting in early 2018.”

In practical terms, Google will use the Chrome browser to cut off advertising revenue to sites that don’t meet their standards. The browser will be taking a hardline stance towards websites — if one of their ads doesn’t meet guidelines then all ads will be blocked, resulting in a total loss of revenue. It seems that Google’s hope with this integrated ad-blocker is to make third party extensions redundant.

Many third-party ad blockers block all advertisements outright, while Google’s new blocker will only filter poorly optimized ads that they claim hurt publishers “and threatens the sustainability of the web ecosystem.” Despite the fact that Google actually makes the majority of their revenue from advertisements, the company says that they see this type of selective ad blocker as the future of internet browsing and natural evolution of ad blockers.

As well as the development of their own ad blocking software, Google has also launched the Ads Experience Reports which enables users to provide Google with screenshots and videos of annoying advertisement experiences in order to help websites find and fix their faulty advertisements. Once website owners have removed the offending ads, they are eligible to re-submit their website for review which should prevent them being blacklisted by Google in teh future. Google has suggested that website publisher review the new best practices guide to ensure that their website runs smoothly.