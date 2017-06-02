Report: India’s City of ‘Worst Engineers’ Sends the Most STEM Students to U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hyderabad, the city that sends the most STEM students from India to the United States, is a city with the “worst engineers” in the country, according to a report.

“Software engineers from the city lag much behind those from other Indian cities when it comes to programming skills, a recent Aspiring Minds study of over 36,000 engineering students in India showed,” reported Quartz. “The employability assessment company tested students from IT-related streams at over 500 colleges across India on Automata, a machine learning-based assessment of software development skills.”

The results showed that those in New Delhi were the best programmers, followed by Mumbai. At number three came Bengaluru, with half of the points as those in Mumbai, followed by Chennai and Kolkata.

In very last place, with a total of 4.7 points in programming ability and 4.76 points in programming practices, came Hyderabad. The best city, New Delhi, received 26.63 points for programming ability and 27.16 points for programming practices in comparison.

“Hyderabad, India, sent the largest number of STEM students (20,800) to the United States and ranked fourth for the percentage of its students pursuing a STEM degree (80%) during the 2008-2012 period,” declared the report. “Notably, 91% of students from Hyderabad are studying for a master’s degree, versus only 4% for a bachelor’s degree.”

“Lack of programming skills is adversely impacting the IT and data science ecosystems in India,” said Varun Aggarwal, co-founder of Aspiring Minds, which oversaw the study. “The world is moving towards introducing programming to three-years-olds. India needs to catch up.”

