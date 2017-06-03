SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN host Reza Aslan attacked President Trump today for correctly identifying the London Bridge attack as an act of terror.

The host of CNN’s Believer TV series attacked President Trump today for tweeting about the need to implement his previously suggested travel halt in order to prevent terrorism in America.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Aslan quoted the President’s tweet referring to him as a “piece of sh*t,”

This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind. https://t.co/Dl5tMQMhMO — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

After NBC Nightly News refused to report on President Trump’s assertion that the London attacks were an act of Islamic Terror, Aslan quoted the tweet, calling President Trump a “man baby” and claiming that he must be “ignored in times of crisis,”

Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Aslan is best known for coming under heavy criticism after eating part of a human brain while filming a segment on a Hindu sect in India as part of his TV series Believer. The US India Political Action Committee commented on Aslan’s actions at the time saying, “With multiple reports of hate-fuelled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the US, the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world.”